Police Trying To Identify Person Of Interest

Conservation Consultation Could Lead To Less Flooding In The Southeast The District Manager of the Seine/Rat River Conservation District is expecting issues like localized flooding to get a lot more attention through a consultation process announced last week by the…

Richer To Build Permanent Rodeo Arena Thanks To A Grant The Richer Community Club has received a $20,000 grant from Farm Credit Canada to develop a permanent rodeo arena. Pat Stolwyk, President of the Richer Roughstock Rodeo, says this is huge for the…

Raiders Day Takes Over A.D. Penner Park Every Eastman Raiders football team gets to play a home game this Sunday as part of their annual Raiders Day. Eastman Raiders President Sean Walsh says it is fitting to have Raiders Day this Sunday…

Eden Applauds New Health Deal Officials with Eden Health Care Services in Winkler are applauding the new health deal that was reached on the weekend between Manitoba and the federal government. Under the agreement, Manitoba will…

Steinbach Arts Council Embraces Changing Trends Changing trends have caused the Steinbach Arts Council to offer some new programming this year. Cindi Rempel Patrick is the Chief Creative Officer. She says one new direction they are moving in…

Sharing Roads With Farmers With harvest now in full swing, motorists can expect to see an increase in farm vehicles and equipment moving down our roadways. Glen Blahey is Agricultural Health And Safety Specialist with the…

Teachers Return To Work Many teachers were back in their classrooms this past week to begin preparing for the new school year that begins September 6th. Jenn Thompson of Mitchell Elementary School says she went back to work…

Movie Crew Looking For 200 Extras In Steinbach A film crew will be in Steinbach on Monday to shoot scenes for an upcoming movie called How It Ends. How It Ends is a Netflix feature film starring a few popular actors such as Forest Whitaker, Theo…

Steinbach Firefighters Host Californians Three Firefighters For Christ members from California have been in Steinbach this week. Kallen Hiebert is the president of Firefighters For Christ Manitoba. Hiebert says it was a full week of…

Not Your Typical Park The Mayor of Steinbach says the city has received very positive feedback concerning the Hampton Village Park. The park is located near Clearspring Middle School, off Wyndham Estate Drive. It is an…

Mitchell Homebuilder Denied Rezoning Request Council for the Rural Municipality of Hanover has denied a request by a homebuilder to rezone a portion of Peters Lane in Mitchell. Hanover Administration informed Councillors Wednesday that Boyd…

QuickCare Clinic Opens Today At Bethesda Primary Care Centre The QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services office will open at 9:00 a.m. Friday in the new Bethesda Primary Care Centre at 381 Stonebridge Crossing in Steinbach. They have spent the past two…

Stolen Sport Quads Show Up In Steinbach Steinbach RCMP are seeking tips on a pair of all terrain vehicles located Tuesday in Steinbach. The sport quads were found in the Hampton Village Park behind Wyndham Estates Drive. One was reported…

New Elevator Announced For SRSS The construction of a new elevator has been announced for the Steinbach Regional Secondary School. Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen announced funding for the project Thursday afternoon and Goertzen says…