Police Observe Dozens Of School Zone Infractions

Bloomfield Elected Board Chair For 27th Year For the 27th consecutive year, Wendy Bloomfield has been elected as board chair for the Seine River School Division. Bloomfield says for the 2017-2018 school year they are continuing to work on their…

Hanover Approves Borrowing For Fire Hall It is one more step towards the start of construction of a fire hall in Blumenort. Hanover council gave final reading Wednesday to its borrowing bylaw. (Drawing of Blumenort fire hall)Reeve Stan…

Nadeau Humbled By Lofty Recognition The Fire Chief for La Broquerie says he was shocked and humbled by the recognition. Alain Nadeau has just returned from Vancouver where he was named Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year by the Canadian…

Rain Over The Past Week Has Left Many Combines Sitting Idle With just over two inches of rain falling here in the southeast over the past week, fields have gone from being bone dry to having sitting water in some areas. Lyle Peters of Henervic Farms near…

Falk Appointed Deputy Shadow Minister Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk has been appointed a deputy shadow minister in the Official Opposition. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has named Falk the Deputy Shadow Minister of…

Steinbach, Niverville And La Broquerie Tax Deadline Is Friday The deadline to pay 2017 property taxes in Steinbach is Friday. Brian Hrehirchuk, Director of Finance for the City of Steinbach, says the city will collect $31 million in taxes with $14.6 Brian…

Section Of Ellice Closed Due To Sewer Line Repairs The City of Steinbach is repairing three small sections of sewer line on Ellice Avenue starting this morning. After televising the lines last fall, a few weak areas were spotted in the line and are…

Fatal Crash Near Roseau River First Nation A man from Saskatchewan was killed early this morning west of Roseau River First Nation. Emerson RCMP were dispatched to a vehicle and pedestrian collision shortly after midnight. It happened along…

MCC Executive Director To Step Down Friday The executive director of Mennonite Central Committee Canada will retire from the position on Friday. Don Peters has served in the role for 16 years which makes him the longest serving executive…

Pumpkin Harvest Below Average This Year As pumpkin harvest season comes to a close, local growers are reporting a below average year. Lorissa Penner from Penner Pumpkins Farm Store says their pumpkins are smaller than most years noting…

Sports Drinks Not Meant For All Kids A warning has gone out, suggesting not all children and adolescents should be consuming sports drinks or energy drinks. On Tuesday, the Canadian Paediatric Society released a position paper. Dr.…

Tips Sought In Theft Of Gold And Silver Bars Steinbach RCMP are asking for tips regarding a theft of gold and silver bars from a home in the RM of Reynolds. Police report they were called to a residence September 4th where a male reported a…

Health Minister Seeks Input On Mental Health, Addictions Treatment Manitobans are being asked for their input in a survey on mental health, substance abuse and addiction challenges. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what he is looking for from this survey.…

RM Of Morris Council Writes Letter To Prime Minister Regarding Tax Changes The Rural Municipality of Morris has written a letter to the federal government requesting that it abandon the proposed changes to the small business corporate tax code, and come up with a new…