Plan Approved For 486 Main Street

Steinbach city council approved a Conditional Use Permit and a Variance Tuesday evening to allow for the construction of a commercial/residential complex at 486 Main Street, next to First Choice Convenience. The Conditional Use Permit allows the developer to build multi-family housing in a commercial zone and the Variance allow for a smaller commercial space than require in the city's Zoning Bylaw. The plan is for a residential five-plex at the rear of the property and a commercial building along facing Main Street with a residential eight-plex at the rear. Developer Dani Schulz told council it's the same plan that was approved four years ago. But he notes the permit had lapsed because they had put the project on hold.

"You may ask why we're coming again, asking for the same thing. Well it's quite simple. In May, 2013, when our request was first granted, Steinbach was experiencing a building boom and quite a few apartment buildings went up that year. The supply was greater than the demand. As a result, a lot of the new units were standing empty and that's why we decided to put this project on hold. The market has recovered since and we want to develop this lot now."

Schulz says they plan to start work on the five-plex this year and will then construct the commercial building and eight-plex a year later.

Councillor Michael Zwaagstra moved approval.

"We felt this was a good use of the property, having a commercial section along with residential. The developer did a good job of speaking to neighbours in advance, as he did last time, and addressing concerns that they had."

Councillor Susan Penner seconded the motion and explains why she feels the development will be good for the city.

"First of all, he's dealing with an awkward-sized lot. So, in terms of trying to figure out what should go in that lot, I think he did a good job. Also, as a city, we like the idea of having residential and commercial together, mixed use, we think that's really good for our downtown core area. In addition, I was really impressed with the presenter because he took time to go to the neighbourhood, mitigate their concerns, made a significant effort to address those concerns and actually make changes to his proposal as a result."

City council was unanimous in approving the plan.