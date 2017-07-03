Piney Calls For Increase In Deer Hunting

Council in the RM of Piney has approved a resolution calling on the province to lower restrictions on deer hunting. Reeve Wayne Anderson says they are acting on the concerns of residents who feel the deer population is getting excessive.

"We've had a few residents expressing concern about the rising deer population and we have noticed also that there have been a lot of vehicular accidents due to the deer along the highways. To us, it seems like the deer, in our area at least, are getting a little excessive."

Anderson adds there is also concern about deer ticks which can carry Lyme disease and notes that ticks are very plentiful this year. He outlines the intent of the resolution.

"It asks Conservation to double-check and make sure that the population is not exceeding normal in our area, to make sure that the hunting limits are correct for what they should be. Our area out here might be different than the rest of the province is what we're thinking. The residents expressed the concern so we put our support behind them."

Manitoba Conservation has issued the following response to the Piney resolution:

Manitoba works to balance hunting limits with the deer population. Starting in 2007/08, much of Manitoba experienced a series of extreme winters which negatively impact the province’s deer population. In 2009 hunting opportunities were reduced in order to help the population rebuild. These included reducing the number of hunters that could hunt together (party hunting), the length of hunting seasons, limiting harvest to bucks only, etc.

The department prefers to make seasons changes for large areas (e.g., southern Manitoba) and avoid the confusion and potential enforcement issues created by having different deer hunting seasons for smaller areas (e.g., municipalities). Also, if harvest limits are higher in one area, hunters from other areas of the province could be drawn to the area causing local hunting success and the deer population to suffer.

Deer population management is done carefully. The provincial deer population is rebuilding and some minor changes have been made to liberalize deer hunting/harvest. This year the restrictions on party hunting have been reversed and resident deer hunters are once again allowed to hunt in a party up to 4 individuals.

The Department intends to restore greater deer hunting opportunity once the population has rebuilt and will take into account information that is provided from regional staff and all interest groups, including municipalities.