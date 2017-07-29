The Niverville Heritage Centre held a grand opening on Wednesday for their new garden expansion project.

Chair of the garden enhancement comity Shirley Hoult says approximately one hundred people attended the grand opening barbecue and participated in a bocce ball tournament. She notes phase one is now complete and says this is a great addition to the community to have a family friendly space for people to gather or to come relax.

"It's another green space for the community to enjoy and to walk through the gardens. Everybody needs some tranquil time in their lives and this is a great opportunity for the community to enjoy this space."

Hoult adds phase two will include the purchase of light stands, benches, and trees for the gardens. She explains the next phase. "Stage three is the building of a pavilion, used by the community for music, art and garden events. It's going to be in the shape of the first grain elevator built in western Canada which was in Niverville in 1879."

Hoult encourages people to come take in this brand new peaceful community space.