Permit Approved For Daycare In Steinbach

A woman has received Steinbach city council approval of a Conditional Use Permit to set up a daycare centre. Cadence Gray applied for the permit for a home at 136 Brandt Street. That's on the west side of Brandt, midway between Lumber Avenue and Fifth Street. Steinbach Chief Administrative Officer Troy Warkentin told city council this week there were no objections from neighbours.

"Generally, there appear to be no concerns with the application in this particular zoning with the subject property being zoned RLD or Residental Low Density."



Deputy Mayor John Fehr then moved approval.

"Daycares are a very important thing for working people. Most homes have two wage earners in their families so they are very necessary and so it's good to see another one of them is coming up."

City council was unanimous in approving the permit.