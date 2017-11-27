Pedestrian Transported To Hospital After Hit By Van



A pedestrian in a scooter was crossing Main Street at Lumber Avenue in Steinbach and was hit by a van traveling east on Main Street shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

Steinbach Fire assistant deputy fire chief Mike Penner says it appears to have been a slow impact and there was minimal damage to the scooter and the van.

He notes the female pedestrian was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Traffic was blocked off going east down Main Street and down to one lane going west. Crews cleared the scene in about 20 minutes.