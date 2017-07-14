There will be some traffic disruptions in downtown Steinbach Saturday. Randy Reimer, head of Public Works, says part of Main Street will be closed to accommodate the Pride Parade.

"At approximately 11:30 a.m. until about 12:45 p.m. the Main Street westbound lane will be closed from the Hespeler/Mckenzie intersection heading west to Reimer Avenue. That portion of Main Street will be closed. Motorists who are coming in from the east, Highway #52 east from La Broquerie, will re-directed to tour down Hespeler or Mackenzie for that period of time."

Speeches will be taking place at K.R. Barkman Park at 11:00. Then around 11:30, the Pride Parade will travel west on Main Street, north on Reimer Avenue and then east on Elmdale Street, back to the park.