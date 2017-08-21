Part Of Loewen Blvd. Closed Until Wednesday

Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has been temporarily closed from Old Tom Road to Hirschfeld Road.

Randy Reimer, head of Public Works, says the provincial government is doing some work there. "Water control has just advised me that Loewen Boulevard will be closed from Old Tom Road starting Monday morning at 10:00 and they'll be working on replacing the bridge decking. They expect that at the latest by Wednesday morning it will be open again."

Signs will be posted to show the road is temporarily closed.