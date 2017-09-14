Over 6% Of Drivers Speeding On Park Road East

Speeding continues to be an issue on Park Road in Steinbach, east of the golf course.

Citizens on Patrol conducted a speedwatch Monday afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00. 28 of the 431 vehicles heading eastbound were going over the speed limit. The highest speed recorded was 86 kilometres per hour in the 70 zone. Those statistics are almost identical to a speedwatch done at the same location in May.

The information is being forwarded to RCMP and Manitoba Public Insurance.