Over 250 Attend Corks & Canvas Event

Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk has had yet another change in his committee responsibilities in Ottawa. Falk returned to the nation's capital at the start of the week expecting to be on the…
The Mayor of Steinbach says he is hopeful the provincial government will agree to pay its 40 percent share of the Investing In Canada program. Investing In Canada is the former Building Canada Fund.…
A severe thunderstorm rolled through southeastern Manitoba shortly before 6 Friday evening. Grunthal, St. Malo, and the surrounding area seem to have been hit hardest with reports of driving wind…
The RCMP advisory committee conducted a stop sign check initiative yesterday at the intersection of Loewen Boulevard and Henry Street in Steinbach. RCMP Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga says this is the…
With the Steinbach Pistons regular season underway this Friday, many families in the Steinbach area are once again hosting out of town players. Janice Fender is the Billet Coordinator for the…
Steinbach is getting a new sport centre. The only question is, what will this new facility look like. That is the word from Les Spence, owner of Fitness Zone. Spence owns 2.7 acres of land to the…
The Smile Cookie campaign at Tim Horton's and the Fuel Good fundraiser at Ste. Anne Co-op raised over $20,000 for ROC Eastman this week. Ste. Anne Co-op spokesperson Rod Parmer says over 170,000…
The residents of a house in St. Pierre got quite a shock early Thursday morning. RCMP report a car crashed into their house at 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.…
The suit and House of Commons chair used by a former Member of Parliament from Steinbach are now displayed in the Mennonite Heritage Village Museum. Jake Epp says there was an opportunity to buy the…
Call it the perfect storm at the Steinbach Aquatic Centre. Wednesday was opening day for online fall swimming lesson registration. But Aquatic Centre Manager Jane Hansen says a series of unfortunate…
An insurance agency in Steinbach reports it has received more claims than expected from the windstorm that struck Tuesday night. Wind speeds peaked at 104 kilometres per hour in Steinbach at the…
A ribbon cutting was held in Vita earlier this month to officially open a new fitness park. The project was made possible by a $25,000 grant received from New Horizons for Seniors Program. Residents…
The Bethesda Primary Care Centre held its grand opening ceremony this morning. Garth Reimer is the chair of the Bethesda Foundation. Reimer says this facility started as a dream in 2011 and he's…
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Park Road in Steinbach at 8:30 this morning. RCMP Community Constable Dennis Redikop explains. " A Chevy…
RCMP are looking for the culprit(s) responsible for ripping the hydro metre off the Mitchell Arena, which is believed to have caused extensive damage to the ice compressor. They believe the incident…