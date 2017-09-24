Over 250 Attend Corks & Canvas Event

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Over 250 people attended the third annual Corks and Canvas event at the Steinbach Arts Centre.

Chief creative officer Cindi Rempel-Patrick says there were more than double the amount of people than during the inaugural year two years ago.

"So, people love it and they bring their friends. There are people who are new and it brings them to the arts centre and that's what we love, for them to experience. This is a community recreation arts centre and a lot of people who maybe have never come here before because they think they're not into the arts. An event like this takes a different component of arts and a different medium of arts."

Rempel-Patrick notes along with the art of wine tasting from 20 vendors and over 90 varieties of wine, those who attended enjoyed live painting and classical music.

She says this event is a fundraiser for the centre and it's great to see so many people come out and support the arts.

"The funds that we raise from this event help to keep programs here affordable, it helps us to buy new art equipment, it helps us to make improvements to the centre, and it helps us in our bursary to fund kids who can't afford the programs."

