Over $20,000 Raised For ROC Eastman

The Smile Cookie campaign at Tim Horton's and the Fuel Good fundraiser at Ste. Anne Co-op raised over $20,000 for ROC Eastman this week.

Ste. Anne Co-op spokesperson Rod Parmer says over 170,000 litres of fuel was pumped from their 11 locations which raised about $8,400 for the recreational organization. Parmer notes ROC Eastman was a good for their first fuel good fundraiser.

"The first criteria was that we wanted to pick an organization that represented all of our locations, and we're spread out across southeastern Manitoba. So, ROC Eastman met that criteria. They have features that reach all of our communities. Then, beyond that, we just like what they represent; recreational opportunities for children."

Hedy Serger is the general manager at Tim Horton's three locations in Steinbach (Highway 12 north, Brandt Street, and Esso gas station). Serger says they wanted to choose a local organization as well.

"They're supporting kids who want to do stuff and that's important. Kids need to be active and they need to be doing stuff. So, if we can support kids, that would be a great way to do it."

Serger notes they sold over 13,000 cookies which equals over $13,000 dollars, which she adds is up 30% from last year.

ROC Eastman executive director Moni Loewen says they are grateful for the support they continue to receive from the community. Loewen notes they are struggling a bit this year and these two fundraisers are going to be very helpful.

"I think because of the growth over the last couple of years. We have more staff which means we're helping more kids, which is exactly the direction we want to be going in, but with growth and helping more families it just continues to keep that operating budget quite high."

She says the support they continue to feel from the community is phenomenal.