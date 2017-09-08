Over $20,000 Surplus In SAC's Year End Financials

Another surplus has been recorded at the Steinbach Arts Centre.

Board vice chair Eleanor Gingerich says the centre budgeted to hire additional staff members but there was one position still vacant, which resulted in the $20,416 surplus, over the $7,187 seen last year.

"We're very thrilled that we have budgeted for an extra staff member because we've been growing at the Steinbach Arts Centre. Right now Cindi has hired three staff members but we do need one more. They have been working really, really hard and the whole community is growing, the arts community is growing. So, we're very excited that we have budgeted for an extra staff member at this time."

Gingerich notes the centre is looking to implement a new database program to aid in programming and account keeping. She adds they're also improving and updating their website.

She says the centre building is in need of repairs and updates adding they will be going to City Council to see what can be done to spruce up the centre.

"It's very old and has had a number of face lifts but it is in need of another one. We're hoping to work with the city to do a little upgrade, specifically, the outside really needs a coat of paint. The inside has some areas of flooring that really need to be changed and some paint."

Gingerich says the centre building is still functional building but the board still hopes and dreams of moving into a bigger centre down the road.