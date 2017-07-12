Road Safety Play Park Benefits From Community Support

Construction is nearing completion on a new road safety play park at Steinbach Family Resource Centre.

Executive Director Vicki Olatundun says they are also putting in a new meeting room for some of the day programming, specifically for a group of moms in Post Partum Depression Program. She notes these two projects will be getting the bulk of the $1,077 raised at the Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue Wednesday afternoon.

Olatundun says the support from the community feels like they're getting a big hug. "It feels like our community has come out and said hey, you know what, we love you guys and not only are going to show it by supporting you with a donation, so it feels amazing, it feels like we're able to go out there and continue to do what we do with as much passion knowing that our community is right behind us."

Olatundan adds she was blown away by the support at today's barbecue hosted by AM1250, MIX 96 and COUNTRY 107.

"I want to say a big thank you to my community, there's no community like this one. We've got massive hearts and we are very generous with it."