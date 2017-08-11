Out With the Old, In With The New

×

Details
Category: Local News

Crews have begun phase two of the card lock expansion project at the Ste Anne Co-op bulk fuel station on highway 12 in Steinbach. 

General manager Henry Nickel says the new bulk plant and temporary card lock system, located on the north side of the offices, were built last year in preparation for phase two of the project. He explains the work that is currently happening. 

"Right now we're decommissioning our old bulk petroleum facility that has been used for the past 20 years, also the card lock along with that. Then after that we will be building a brand new card lock on that site."

Nickel notes business will be as usual since the temporary card lock has the same number of pumps as the previous system. He says one of the reasons for this project is to be able to keep up with higher demand and busy fuel pumps. 

"The card lock is dated so it needed an upgrade. The bulk plant needed to be upgraded for environmental reasons as well as the equipment only lasts so long. The other reason is that we needed to expand the size of our card lock."

The work is expected to be completed in November.

 

