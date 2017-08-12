Out Of Town Best Place To View Perseids Meteor Shower

The annual Perseids meteor shower will be at its peak Saturday night.

Local skywatcher Ken McAllister says the Perseids meteor shower is the remnants of comet Swift-Tuttle and, as the earth passes through the dust each year, it creates what is more commonly known as shooting stars.

"The Perseids shower is very reliable, very dependable, every August around this time it's always there. Of course, there are other meteor showers during the year, on average there's one a month. Another very popular one is in winter, but our winters are cold, so it's more fun to hang out at the Perseids."

He notes it's best to drive away from the city lights into the country to see the meteors the best, adding this year may be a bit more difficult because the moon is expected to be quite bright.

McAllister says some years there are up to 60 visible meteors per hour.

"It's a good time if you're planning a night out, just camp out under the stars."