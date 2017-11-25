One Transported By STARS Following Two Vehicle Crash

One woman was transported to the hospital by STARS Air Ambulance following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Road 38E and 37N East of Steinbach near the Quarry Oaks Golf Course.

The 911 call came in just before three o'clock Saturday afternoon and Steinbach Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner says the Chevrolet Equinox SUV was traveling north and passed through the intersection when it was unsafe to do so.

"The vehicle traveling north slid through, rolled through, we're not sure, went through when it wasn't safe. Plain and simple."

Penner says the large black eastbound SUV wasn't at fault and adds the four occupants in that SUV sustained no injuries. However, the woman and lone occupant in the smaller SUV was airlifted to the hospital by STARS with what Penner notes as undetermined injuries.

"At this point, we don't know. A lot of it's precautionary but there are probably still some injuries that they need to look after but at this point, I don't know the severity of anything."

Penner adds they're still unsure if road conditions played a factor in the collision or if it was just driver error.

"It is a little icy. Was that a factor? I don't know but they continued through a stop sign which was connected with the vehicle traveling east."

Penner says the eastbound vehicle did start pressing on the brakes before impact, which he notes reduced the severity of impact, but simply didn't have enough time to react and completely stop.

The intersection was blocked in all four directions for about two hours while RCMP investigated and crews cleared the scene.