One Taken To Hospital After Early Evening Crash

Two vehicles collided at the four-way intersection just west of Highway 12 on Park Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Steinbach Fire assistant chief Russ Reimer says on vehicle was traveling north and was T-boned on the driver's side by a second vheicle traveling east on Park Road.

Reimer notes the vehicle which was hit had one occupant who had to be extricated with the jaws of life and transported to hospital. He adds the other vehicle contained two occupants who both signed refusals of treatment.

Reimer says crews were on scene for about an hour.