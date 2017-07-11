One Taken To Hospital After Early Evening Crash

The Steinbach Credit Union, along with credit unions across Canada, have been ordered to stop using the terms 'bank', 'banker', and 'banking'. That decision was announced on June 30 by the Office of…
A spokesperson for Henervic Farms in the Randolph/Kleefeld area says crops are continuing to do well. Ed Peters says it has been a decent growing season so far except for a bit of excess water from a…
Two men are dead following a crash along Highway 75 Monday morning. At approximately 7:40 am, St.Pierre RCMP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 75 at Provincial Road 247, east of La Salle. A…
The 30 km/hr school zones are no longer in effect during the months of July and August. However, Steinbach RCMP Sergeant Joanne Ryll says it's the responsibility of everyone to be mindful of their…
Steinbach's Assistant Fire Chief says there were minor injuries as the result of a single vehicle rollover Monday morning. Russ Reimer says emergency crews were called to Highway 12, just north of…
Emergency crews were called to EG Penner Building Centres in Steinbach late Monday morning. Steinbach Fire Captain Jordan Loewen says two workers were hurt there. "They were unstrapping a lift of…
A spokesperson for the St.Labre 200 says she is hopeful they raised more money than last year for local charities. The two-day festival serves as a fundraiser. Over the years, the Go-Karts Giving…
Steinbach city council has given unanimous approval to a request for a variance from an applicant along Chrysler Gate. At the east end of that street, the applicant would like to construct 4…
The Rural Municipality of Hanover will hold one last open house for its Development Plan review. Planning Manager Jeremy Neufeld says the province requires they review their plan every five years.…
Now that we are a full week into summer vacation, bible camps are in full swing. Kyle Sheppard is the Bird River Camp Program Director. He says their staff have been fantastic so far this year and…
Though the board of the Steinbach Arts Council is extremely disappointed with city council's decision to nix plans for a performing arts centre, they feel they have proven the need for such a…
Emergency crews were called to single vehicle rollover just south of Steinbach shortly after six Saturday evening. Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. " A single vehicle rollover just…
The purchase of a cargo bike at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Steinbach has some residents remembering what life was like years ago. The cargo bike was purchased from Holland. It has a platform in the…
The Steinbach Fire Department was called to rescue a man stuck in the mud, just northwest of the intersection of Road 39N and Highway 12 Saturday afternoon. Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse…
Building permits from January to the end of June have stayed steady this year compared to the same time last year. Reeve Lewis Weiss says a steady rate of growth is good to see. "I know with some of…