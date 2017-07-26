One Dead After ATV And Pickup Truck Collision

×

A fatal collision occurred on Tuesday shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Garven Road (Provincial Road 213) and Briercliffe Road, two miles west of Highway 12 in the RM of Springfield.

Oakbank RCMP attended the scene where an ATV and pickup truck with a trailer containing active bee hives collided. RCMP say early investigations have concluded the pickup truck was traveling westbound on Garven Road when the ATV came out of the south ditch and crossed the road, colliding with the pickup truck.

The pickup truck ended up in the south ditch and the ATV was heavily damaged, but still on the roadway.

RCMP say the 32-year-old male driver of the ATV, from the RM of Springfield, was pronounced dead on scene. The 27-year-old male driver of the pickup truck, also from the RM of Springfield, received minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision. The RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

