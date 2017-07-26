Now And Zen Urban Garden Springs To LIfe

Whether you are a senior looking for a place to sit or a green thumb anxious to get your hands dirty, Pat Porter Active Living Centre now has just the spot.

Executive Director Kim Duncan says they opened their Now And Zen Urban Garden Wednesday morning. She says brainstorming started a few years ago when it was realized that some seniors living in apartments or condos might actually want to do some gardening. Duncan explains they tried creating a few plots behind their building, but that project didn't see much success.

Then came the idea of creating a space in front of their building. And on Wednesday morning, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to officially open that space.

Duncan says it is a beautiful space complete with large planters for vegetables, benches, rock work, a water feature and pergola. She says not only is it a great spot for those looking to sit and think, or for those interested in getting their hands dirty but it also serves as their kitchen garden.

"I think it's just one more avenue to attract people," says Duncan. 'So that they can come and socialize, have a place to go, be around other people."

Constructing the garden was done almost entirely through donations. Duncan says it probably cost about $45,000. Donors included New Horizon For Seniors Program through the federal government, Barkman Concrete, Skyview Landscaping, Manitoba Community Places Program, Lifeline Foundation and Penner Mobile Homes.