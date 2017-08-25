Not Your Typical Park

The Mayor of Steinbach says the city has received very positive feedback concerning the Hampton Village Park.

The park is located near Clearspring Middle School, off Wyndham Estate Drive. It is an old farmstead that had been sitting vacant for decades. But Chris Goertzen says when G&E Homes started developing lots in the area, they decided to preserve that space, opting not to cut down large trees that graced the property.

"G&E Homes was thoughtful," says the Mayor. "It's going to be a great asset not only to their development but to the city and so we're very thankful for that."

If you walk through that park today you will still see evidence of foundations and still some wire fencing among the trees.

"But certainly the biggest thing that you see as a remnant is the trees that were planted here by the homesteaders many, many years ago," explains Goertzen.

Don't expect this to be your typical park, suggests the Mayor. Rather than build play structures for children, this space will be left as is, allowing park goers to walk through or enjoy a picnic.

"It's to be more of a quiet place," he says. "I know the School Division is using it as an outdoor classroom, which is great, but I expect we are going to see a lot of people using it as a quiet place to walk through, to enjoy the green space, to enjoy the mature trees and maybe connect with their neighbour."

The Mayor says there are no official paths through the park, though there is a path leading from Clearspring Middle School. He won't give a timeline for when additional paths might be built.

