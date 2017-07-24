Non-Life Threatening Injuries In Semi And Pickup Truck Collision



A semi truck and pickup truck collision at 8:30 this morning has sent two to hospital.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 12 and Road 28 N, six miles south of Steinbach. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says there was one occupant in each vehicle and both have been transferred by ground ambulance to the Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach with non-life threatening injuries.

STARS Air Ambulance attended the scene but left without a patient.

Wiebe adds the semi truck was carrying over 500 hogs, all of which did not sustain injuries. He notes the trailer full of hogs were transferred off scene as soon as possible for the animal's health.

The scene is expected to be closed for most of the morning and traffic is being diverted.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.