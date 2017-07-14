No Serious Injuries In Two Vehicle Collision At Main And Brandt

There were no serious injuries in a two vehicle collision on the corner of Brandt and Main Street shortly after 4 Friday afternoon.

RCMP Corporal Martens says in total three people were involved in the collision and all of them were cleared by EMS at the scene of the collision. He explains what happened.

"What appears to have happened here is that one vehicle was heading east on 12, one was heading west on 12. The one heading west was trying to take a south turn and cut in front of a vehicle that was trying to go east. Unfortunately, they collided."

Martens says a couple of tickets were issued under the highway traffic act.