×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

There were no serious injuries in a two vehicle collision on the corner of Brandt and Main Street shortly after 4 Friday afternoon.

RCMP Corporal Martens says in total three people were involved in the collision and all of them were cleared by EMS at the scene of the collision. He explains what happened.

"What appears to have happened here is that one vehicle was heading east on 12, one was heading west on 12. The one heading west was trying to take a south turn and cut in front of a vehicle that was trying to go east. Unfortunately, they collided."

Martens says a couple of tickets were issued under the highway traffic act.

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

No Serious Injuries In Two Vehicle Collision At Main And Brandt

There were no serious injuries in a two vehicle collision on the corner of Brandt and Main Street shortly after 4 Friday afternoon. RCMP Corporal Martens says in total three people were involved in…

Weather System Tonight Could Bring Severe Thunderstorms

Environment Canada has forecast a risk of a severe thunderstorm Friday evening. Meteorologist Natalie Hassell says there is a low-pressure system with a frontal system associated with, which they've…

Part Of Steinbach Main Street To Be Closed Saturday For Pride Parade

There will be some traffic disruptions in downtown Steinbach Saturday. Randy Reimer, head of Public Works, says part of Main Street will be closed to accommodate the Pride Parade. "At approximately…

Bicycles Stolen on Hanover Street On Sunday

A bicycle was stolen from a residence on Hanover Street early in the morning on Sunday. RCMP say, from surveillance footage, more than one male can be seen inspecting the bicycle. They note the males…

RCMP Asking For Help In Identifying Suspects In Two Shoplifting Incidents

Two cases of shoplifting have been reported in Steinbach. The first occurred on Friday, June 16 when one male and one female suspect left The Real Canadian Superstore in Steinbach without paying for…

Second Theft For Marchand Grocery Store In One Month's Time

Steinbach RCMP responded to a break, enter, and theft at the Marchand Grocery Store on Monday at 3:30 a.m. RCMP say the suspects gained entry through the front door and, once inside, they targeted…

Burning Truck Closes Trans Canada

A Dodge Ram went up in flames Thursday night on the Trans Canada Highway near Ste.Anne. Ste.Anne Fire Chief John Desrochers says they were called out around 10:45 to a truck fire approximately…

Ritchot Mayoral Candidates Part II

Fifteen years after last being on Ritchot council, a man from Ste.Agathe is hoping for a return to municipal politics. Gene Whitney is a retired federal civil servant who served as a Councillor in…

Free Park Entry This Weekend

Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and heat this weekend and if your plans include camping, it might cost you less than you expected. Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox says this…

Toews Confident Annexation Plan Will Be Approved

The Reeve of Hanover calls it a good decision by the Municipal Board. Stan Toews is referring to what the Board has decided regarding their proposed annexation with the City of Steinbach. The most…

Flood of the Century Brings Back Memories, Good and Bad

Panel discussion on future water strategies in the Red River Valley Municipal officials, past and present, had a chance to reminisce about Manitoba's Flood of Century Wednesday night in Morris. 2017…

Niverville Breaks Ground On New Business Park

Representatives from the Town of Niverville and Edie Construction Limited broke ground on the Niverville Business Park Thursday morning. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says they are very excited to…

"There Always Were Many Hobby Farms"

A hobby farm for chickens, and possibly a pony, was approved on Evergreen Place in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie. The rural residential area is 1.5 miles south of Highway 52 off Kokomo Road.…

Housing Construction Driving Growth In Steinbach In 2017

Housing starts in Steinbach up to the end of June are more than double the total for all of last year. City Planner Lacey Gaudet says residential construction is driving growth this year. "We've had…
2017 01 chris

Steinbach City Council Thrilled By Approval Of Annexation

The Mayor of Steinbach says city council is very pleased that the Manitoba Municipal Board has approved the city's revised annexation plan. The board has okayed a plan that would see the city add…

Ritchot Mayoral Candidates Part 1

Residents in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot are heading to the polls next week for a by-election. Chris Ewen of Ile des Chenes is one of four candidates running for the position of Mayor. Ewen…
2016 07 owen reimer

Financial Adviser Says No Need To Panic Over Bank Of Canada Rate Increase

A financial adviser in Steinbach says the first increase in the Bank of Canada rate in seven years is nothing to worry about. The central bank upped its overnight rate by a quarter-point Wednesday to…

Road Safety Play Park Benefits From Community Support

Construction is nearing completion on a new road safety play park at Steinbach Family Resource Centre. Executive Director Vicki Olatundun says they are also putting in a new meeting room for some of…

Six Occupants Involved In Two Vehicle Collision

A two-vehicle crash reduced the flow of traffic on Highway 12 in front of Superstore in the southbound lanes for about 45 minutes around noon Tuesday. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy chief Ron…

Missing Thompson Man Believed To Be In Blumenort-Steinbach Area

A missing Thompson man is believed to be in the Blumenort-Steinbach area. Thompson RCMP says just before 11:30 a.m. on July 1 they were notified of an abandoned vehicle parked near the Miles Hart…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login