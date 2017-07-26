No Pay Raise For MLAs

MLAs in Manitoba will not be getting a pay raise for another three years.



An Independent Commissioner was appointed to decide MLA salaries, allowances and retirement benefits. That report has now been made public.

Michael Werier has decided that MLA pay should remain at $94,513 per year. The next raise will come April 1st, 2020 when a cost of living increase will be applied.



In determining MLA pay, Werier says he used factors including comparisons with MLAs in other provinces and with civil servants. The state of the Manitoba economy and the deficit are also significant factors in assessing potential increases.

Werier also determined there should be no changes to the current Legislative Assembly Pension Plan for MLAs, other than active member contributions should be increased by 2% to 9%.

The report also provided increases to MLA allowances. An allowance has been established for each constituency to be used for accessibility renovations.