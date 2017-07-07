No Major Speed Bumps Just Yet

City of Steinbach Engineer Phil Kalyta says though there have been some rain events this summer, that hasn't stopped crews from making very good progress on street and sidewalk improvements.



Kalyta notes a few projects are already wrapped up. That list includes asphalt overlays in the Meadows area as well as sidewalk installation along Clearwater Avenue. Another project that is all but wrapped up is at the east end of Steinbach where a service road has been paved in front of East End Garage, Steinbach Towing and Ste. Anne Co-op. Kalyta says crews right now are just doing some landscape work in the ditch.

(Sunrise Bay in Steinbach)Intersection improvements along Main Street are ready to hit the second phase, according to Kalyta. He notes beginning Monday or Tuesday, crews will shift to the outside, parking lane portion of the project. This work is happening at Friesen and Kroeker. Kalyta says the project must be wrapped by the August long weekend to accommodate the Pioneer Day's Parade.

There is one project that is just getting started along Fourth Street between Lumber and Reimer. It is a water main renewal project that will officially begin next week. But some preliminary work has already happened in order to allow residences to have access to a temporary water supply during construction. Kalyta explains temporary hoses have placed above ground and are covered by a speed bump.

Then there are a bunch of projects that are ongoing. Kalyta says the underground work for the water main renewal at Oak Crescent is complete. Crews are now beginning with surface restoration there.

On Wilson Street, the water main underground work is wrapped up. They are now in the process of testing and Kalyta expects the restoration work will begin the week of July 17th.

As for Sunrise Bay, Kalyta says the water main renewal is almost complete. He expects testing will commence next week.