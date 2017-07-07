×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Steinbach City Council's decision this week to nix plans for a Performing Arts Centre has raised the question of what happened to the $5 million announced for this project by the former NDP government.

In January of 2016, a letter was presented to Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen from an NDP MLA committing $5 million towards this project. But Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen says that money actually didn't exist.

He says when provincial and federal governments grant money, the process includes approval by Treasury Board and also at Cabinet. But Goertzen says that $5 million announced in 2016 didn't pass through Treasury Board and didn't go through Cabinet. In other words, a fund had never been established.

Goertzen says they have discovered the former government made more than $1 billion worth of these phony announcements.

Read More:

Province Commits $5 Million

City Council Nixes Performing Arts Centre Plan

A Complex History Of Steinbach's Multiplex

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

No Laughing Matter

Steinbach City Council's decision this week to nix plans for a Performing Arts Centre has raised the question of what happened to the $5 million announced for this project by the former NDP…

No Major Speed Bumps Just Yet

City of Steinbach Engineer Phil Kalyta says though there have been some rain events this summer, that hasn't stopped crews from making very good progress on street and sidewalk improvements. Kalyta…

Grant Will Help With Road Upgrade In La Broquerie

Manitoba Highways has awarded the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie a $180,000 50/50 cost-share grant. Reeve Lewis Weiss says the municipality applied for the grant on behalf of La Broquerie Lumber…

'Canada 150 And Me' Experience Positive For Steinbach Teen

After attending Canada 150 and Me in Ottawa, a local teen says he feels connecting with other youth is the biggest factor to bring about change. Spencer Teetaert left for Ottawa on June 24 and…

Ted Falk Hosts Foreign Ambassadors In Provencher

Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk hosted representatives from Guyana, Bolivia, and the Philippines for two days earlier this week. Falk says he was excited to welcome Her Excellency Petronila…
2017 07 bylaw

Steinbach Approves Parking Ticket Appeal System

Steinbach city council has given third and final reading to its Administrative Penalty Bylaw. This is the bylaw that handles infractions of the city's parking and traffic bylaws. The province has…

City Crews Become Lumberjacks

Steinbach Parks and Recreation staff took on the role of lumberjacks Thursday afternoon along Brandt Street. Russ Dyck heads the city's Parks and Rec Department. He says they became aware of some…

Show Me The Money

Steinbach city council this week decided not to extend the deadline by when government funding needed to be in place for a Performing Arts Centre. But, getting to this point has come at a cost. The…

A Flurry Of Activity To Commence While Bipole III Project Continues In Southeast

There will be a flurry of activity for the Bipole III project along Provincial Road 206 just north of Randolph in about a week's time. Manitoba Hydro public affairs officer Bruce Owen says crews have…
2017 07 carpool

Need A Ride?

Partnership Of The Manitoba Capital Region is trying to get more motorists involved in carpooling. Executive Director Colleen Sklar says they have been partnering with a transportation working group,…

Soup's On Expanding School Lunch Program Outside Of Steinbach

Joy Neufeld of Soup's On says they have run the lunch program in Steinbach for many years and they are now planning on expanding it into the rural areas. Joy Neufeld serves a hot dog at the Taste Of…
2012 07 water tower1

Secondary Water Supply Plan Heads To Municipal Board

A Local Improvement Plan for a supplementary water supply system for Steinbach is now before the Municipal Board. Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen says a secondary water supply is a really important…

RCMP Seek Information Regarding Vehicle Theft In St. Adolphe

St. Pierre RCMP are seeking information regarding a stolen vehicle in St. Adolphe. RCMP says they received several complaints in the early hours of Wednesday, June 28th regarding two individuals…
2017 06 spac leg

City Council Decision Fuels Disappointment

"There was great disappointment among the people that have worked so very hard for years to bring this to reality." That was the reaction of Eleanor Gingerich after hearing Steinbach City Council's…

St. Pierre's New Splash Pad A Hot Spot In Town This Week

It's a hot day here in the southeast with the temperature peaking at 28 degrees with the humidex making it feel even higher. St. Pierre's new frog themed splash pad recently opened this past Saturday…

City Council Nixes Performing Arts Centre Plan

Steinbach City Council has decided against extending its June 30th deadline regarding the future of a proposed Performing Arts Centre. Funding lapsed June 30th after there was no word on $15 million…
2016 05 kelvin goertzen3

Goertzen Back As Co-Chair of International Relations Committee

Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen has been re-elected for a two-year term as the Co-Chair of the Midwest Legislator's U.S.-Canada Relations Committee. Goertzen first joined this committee about five…

Missing Youth Found

Lac du Bonnet RCMP report a 17-year old who went missing on Friday, has been safely located. At 1:30 p.m. on Friday Fierrah Audy, also known as Blaze, had left his home by himself and was reported as…
2016 08 hanover

Hanover Property Values Rising

Property values are on the rise in the Rural Municipality of Hanover. The RM of Hanover has received its latest reassessment figures. It shows an overall increase of 3.3 percent across the…

Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Parts Of Southeast

Ominous and dark clouds rolled through the Southeast late Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon. Meteorologist David Phillips, with Environment Canada, says severe weather systems have the…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

Knee High By The Fourth Of July

Impaired Driver Stopped In Steinbach

It's D-Day For The Performing Arts Centre Plan

The New Snapchat Feature Poses A Safety Concern

Changes Coming For The Start Of School In Ste. Anne

RCMP Looking For Youth Missing Since Friday

Bright Sunrise Welcomes The First Week Of July

Piney Calls For Increase In Deer Hunting

Mosquitoes Missing In Action

Completion Of The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre Getting Close

Landmark Resident Wins Camaro In Golf Event

Seine Rat River Conservation District Settled Into Steinbach

Strawberries Pull Through Harsh Winter

Wear Your Lifejacket Like Your Life Depends On It

Two Vehicle Collision On Highway 1

Goertzen Increases Access To Opioid Addiction Treatment Drug

Pumped For Canada 150

We Have A Lot To Celebrate As Canada Turns 150

Over 5,000 People Celebrate Canada 150 At The MHV

Province Shifting Mosquito Larviciding Resources, Maintaining West Nile Surveillance Program

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
Hooked on Lifejackets - July 1st - 9th

01 July 2017 12:00 am - 09 July 2017 6:00 am

TBA





Niverville Creativity Camp

04 July 2017 1:00 pm - 07 July 2017 5:00 pm

South End of Arena - Niverville, Niverville





Exhibit: Storied Places

05 July 2017 9:00 am - 30 April 2018 5:00 pm

Mennonite Heritage Village, Steinbach





Mitchell & Area Fun Days

08 July 2017 8:00 am - 09 July 2017 1:00 pm

Mitchell Seniors Center and Stahn Field Ball Park, Mitchell





Login