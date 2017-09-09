Niverville Town Council Award Bylaw Enforcement Contract

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Details
Niverville Town Council has awarded a bylaw enforcement contract to a company called The Commissionaires out of Winnipeg.

Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says town council has been looking for a bylaw enforcement solution since they were elected back in 2014.

"Council ran a 6-month trial having hired their own officer with a vehicle as a bit of a pilot project, There has now been a bit of a lull as we worked for a better solution. A tender was sent out, we had four companies respond to that tender and from that council decided to hire this company The Commissionaires out of Winnipeg."

Dyck says The Commissionaires will be paid on an hourly basis when their services are required. He notes it was very important to town council that the company they hired values education. He adds the town conducted interviews with The Commissionaires to make sure their ideals lined up.

"It was important to council that whoever we hired was professional, was courteous, and that education was also at the forefront of what they did and they were not just a penalizing and enforcement kind of company. Council was not interested in something like that. Council only sees the penalty enforcement as a last resort."

Dyck says the individual that will most likely cover issues in the Town of Niverville has a history in bylaw enforcement and also has a background with corrections Canada.

