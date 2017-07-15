Niverville Sees A Jump In Construction In The First Half Of 2017

Construction has been very strong in Niverville for the first six months of 2017.

From the beginning of January to the end of June 47 building permits have been pulled in Niverville at a total value of $10.3 million compared to 40 permits at a value of $5.4 million over the same period in 2016. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says though they are seeing stronger numbers than last year, overall growth is fairly consistent.

"If we look over a five-year average or over a three-year average we are this steady growth in our community and recent census numbers say we are growing at 30.2%, so there continues to be interest in our community. We are working extremely hard to ensure that business development and residential development have opportunity to be able to invest in our community"

During the first six months of 2016 there were 16 single family housing starts in Niverville, so far in 2017 permits have been pulled for 24 single family homes, one 18 unit condominium, and one 4-plex. Dyck says it is good to see a balance of single and multi-family housing.

"There was a lot of single family three to five years ago and then there was a lot of construction on the condo side of things and so the single family numbers kind of softened, what we are seeing right now is more of an equilibrium as far as single family homes to condo development and so we are not seeing the skews back and forth anymore."