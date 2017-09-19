The Mayor of Niverville is being cautious in responding to census data released last week which shows the town has one of the highest annual median household income levels in the southeast. Statistics Canada says median household income in Niverville is $91,000.

Mayor Myron Dyck says numbers can be misleading and one factor may be that Niverville has more two-income households. He notes, whatever the numbers show, town council is Niverville Mayor Myron Dyckstriving to make Niverville a place for people of all income levels and wants to be perceived that way.

"What we've always tried to do as council is to ensure that we have all housing, all programs and things so that we can have people in our community of all income ranges, of all socio-economic backgrounds and that it's also inter-generational. We know that, as a community, as council, we still have a lot of work to do to ensure that we have all socio-economic backgrounds that have the opportunity to reside in our community. We don't want to be known as only for one socio-economic lifestyle and not for everyone."

Ritchot Mayor Chris EwenIn the RM of Ritchot, the median household income is the highest in the southeast at $96,000. Mayor Chris Ewen also has a mixed reaction to that statistic.

"I think it's great to hear that we have some comfortable families and some families with great household incomes. But like I iterate to everyone else, there are always those people who do need our help. We have food banks that we do need to stock up so I hope that (the statistic) doesn't deter any donations or volunteers from helping with those causes."

Both Ewen and Dyck say another factor behind the higher income levels in their communities may be that a number of their residents commute to higher paying jobs in Winnipeg.