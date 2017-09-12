Niverville Producer Happy With Harvest So Far

A farmer at Niverville says they are in a break between having finished the harvest of wheat and canola and waiting for the soybeans and corn to be ready. Ken Krahn says he is thankful for an above average harvest so far.

"Things have been going fairly well. Our earlier crops were spring wheat and canola. We're finished with both of those, both with very exceptional yields, so we're thankful for that. We did have some hail on the canola which was a bit unexpected but, generally, it was a nice dry harvest, good for the equipment. Protein was a little bit down on the wheat but otherwise, things were quite good."

Krahn expects it will be about two weeks until the soybeans are ready and they will then move into the corn after that.

"I guess we could have had some more rain there for those later crops but I'm still thinking that we'll get an average crop on both of those."

Krahn adds it's too late now for the rain to do any good.

"I think the rain now would be a bit late. The beans are turning colour, they're maturing now. I don't think the rain would help them and there would be very little benefit to the corn."