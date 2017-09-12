Niverville Producer Happy With Harvest So Far

The La Broquerie Fire Department had its hands full Sunday with a grass fire. Chief Alain Nadeau says they got the call just after 1:30 p.m. for a grass fire along Provincial Road 302, two-and-a-half…
A former resident of Steinbach is safe and sound after Hurricane Irma ripped through her neighbourhood over the weekend. Michelle Unger Koop has been in Florida since 2002. Today, she lives in…
A male driver had his driver's licence suspended in Steinbach early Saturday. RCMP report they stopped a vehicle on Highway #12 just before 2:30 a.m. As a result of a test, a 28 year-old male from…
The hot, dry weather this summer has placed heavy demands on the water system in Steinbach. Mike Heppner, head of the Water Works department, says there were some days last month when water use hit…
It was another summer of reduced speeds for those heading to cottage country down the Trans Canada Highway. Brett Wareham, Director of Regional Operations with Manitoba Infrastructure says they had a…
RCMP from Beausejour and Oakbank are investigating multiple incidents of shots being fired early Saturday morning. The first incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. in the East Beach parking lot at Birds Hill…
Stars air ambulance was called out to Grunthal late Sunday afternoon to the Heartland Rodeo Finals at the Hanover Ag Exhibition Park. Stars spokesperson Fatima Khawaja explains. " Stars was…
Mennonite Church Manitoba has sold Camp Moose Lake which is located near Sprague. Executive Director Ken Warkentin says it is a decision that was decades in the making. "During the 60's and 70's,…
The Steinbach Airport was open to the public on Saturday with a large variety of airplanes on display. Paullette Klassen is the President of the Steinbach Flying Club. She says this is the fourth…
A spokesperson for Oak Hammock Marsh says the migration of Canada geese has had an early start here in Southern Manitoba. Jacques Bourgeois Promotions and Marketing Coordinator at Oak Hammock Marsh…
The Kleefeld Fire Department put out a grass fire just north of Kleefeld off Provincial Road 216 Saturday afternoon. Kleefeld District Fire Chief John Schroeder says they were called out shortly…
The City of Steinbach is planning to upgrade Choate Park. It's located in the centre of the block that is bounded by Third Street, Barkman Avenue, Lumber Avenue and Second Street. City councillor…
Shortly after 8 this Saturday morning emergency services were called to a single vehicle roll over two miles north of Mitchell on Road 30 East. RCMP Corporal Glen Binda says the vehicle was traveling…
A group of travellers from the Steinbach area had their trip to the Dominican Republic cut short this week because of Hurricane Irma. Devin Reimer and four co-workers planned a trip to the Caribbean,…
Niverville Town Council has awarded a bylaw enforcement contract to a company called The Commissionaires out of Winnipeg. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says town council has been looking for a bylaw…