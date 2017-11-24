Council for the Town of Niverville is looking into the cost of a policing study.

Mayor Myron Dyck says council is looking to improve law enforcement in Niverville so council is looking at what it would cost to do a study in their community. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck

"What council did is they asked staff to source out firms that would be able to provide us with this police study, to get those costs and report back to us then council would make a decision moving forward at that time."

Dyck adds they've heard concerns from many residents regarding safety in their community and he notes council is doing a lot of research for this project.

"Staff and council have done some research ourselves as to looking at budgets from other communities, talking to other municipal leaders and talking to people in other communities. Right now council is just focussed on trying to determine what the cost might be, if it's reasonable and then we'll make a decision going forward."