Niverville Hydro To Be Out For Four Hours Today

1,600 Manitoba Hydro customers in Niverville will lose power for almost four hours starting at 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen explains why.

"A vehicle hit a utility pole very early this morning. To repair the damage, replace the pole, we're going to require an outage at about 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. It's going to affect approximately 1,600 customers for that period of time as we repair the damage."

The crash happened on Main Street in Niverville shortly before 6:00 a.m. We are awaiting further details on that incident.