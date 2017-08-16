Niverville Hydro To Be Out For Four Hours Today

The Mayor for Ritchot says there could be some merit in moving away from their current ward system. Chris Ewen says to the best of his knowledge, Ritchot has forever been using a ward system…
The harvest got underway in the southeast over the weekend with a handful of fields being combined. Brian Dueck of Seine River Seed Farm at Ste. Anne took off a 100 acre field of two-row barley and…
The Hanover municipality have taken advantage of an annual Waste Reduction and Recycling (WRAR) grant which will help bring a new recycling cart program to residents. Reeve Stan Toews says this new…
The winners of the Canadian Chili Cook Off finals over the weekend at the Kleefeld Honey Festival are not new to winning. Gord Meneer, a spokesperson for the festival, which hosts the cook off, tells…
A baler was destroyed by fire Monday night in the RM of La Broquerie. Fire Captain Darren Dundas says they got the alarm just after 9:00 p.m. for a field located five miles south of La Broquerie and…
Steinbach emergency crews were called to a two vehicle crash in Mitchell Monday afternoon. The call came down shortly before three o'clock. Fire Chief Kel Toews says one of the vehicles was coming…
RCMP have released a little more information regarding a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Steinbach Friday night. It happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Mckenzie Avenue at the intersection…
The RM of Stuartburn has received some significant government grants to help upgrade the Vita lagoon. Chief Administrative Officer Lucie Maynard explains that one of their three lagoon cells has been…
The Hylife Centre in La Broquerie is slated for repairs. Reeve Lewis Weiss says the first part of the repairs includes general maintenance to the ice plant. He notes after a certain number of hours…
The District Manager of the Seine/Rat River Conservation District is pleased to see more municipalities are paying to have Lidar scans done. Lidar stands for light detection and ranging and is a…
Steinbach RCMP are asking for tips regarding several incidents in recent weeks. A bike trailer/stroller was stolen from a residence along Parkview Crescent between August 4th and 10th. Then, between…
Steinbach RCMP report they responded to three domestic assaults on Sunday. The first incident was reported at 12:22 a.m. and is still under investigation. Then at 2:22 a.m. they were called to a…
A Richer Roughstock Rodeo committee member says everything went well with the implementation of a mandatory Coggins test. Marty Pitura says the entry numbers were on par with previous years, noting…
The Kleefeld Honey Festival has seen a complete turn around over the last few years. That according to coordinator Gord Meneer. The Kleefeld Honey Festival is on this weekend and Meneer notes with…
Recently released data from the 2016 census shows the percentage of people over the age of 15 that are married in the Rural Municipality of Hanover is significantly higher than the national average.…