×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

manitoba hydro1,600 Manitoba Hydro customers in Niverville will lose power for almost four hours starting at 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen explains why.

"A vehicle hit a utility pole very early this morning. To repair the damage, replace the pole, we're going to require an outage at about 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. It's going to affect approximately 1,600 customers for that period of time as we repair the damage."

The crash happened on Main Street in Niverville shortly before 6:00 a.m. We are awaiting further details on that incident.

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

Steinbach Senior's High-Rise Gets Final Approval

A proposed senior's high-rise complex at 333 Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has received the green light from city council. The proposal is for a nine-storey building that would have both commercial…
manitoba hydro

Niverville Hydro To Be Out For Four Hours Today

1,600 Manitoba Hydro customers in Niverville will lose power for almost four hours starting at 10:30 Wednesday morning. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen explains why. "A vehicle hit a utility…

MCC Locking Dumpsters For Safety Reasons

Dumpsters behind the MCC Thrift Store in Steinbach are now locked after hours. Hardware/ Furniture Manager Jason Hiebert explains it is for safety reasons. "What we were finding was after hours we…

Centennial Arena Being Pressed Into Service Early

The ice is being installed this week at the Centennial Arena in Steinbach which is a few days earlier than planned. Russ Dyck, head of Parks and Recreation, says they initially planned to start the…

St. Malo Gets Grant For Water System Improvements

The RM of De Salaberry has received a provincial grant of up to $500,000 for improvements to the water distribution system in St. Malo. Reeve Marc Marion says the grant is based on 50-50 funding so…

Ritchot Reviews Wards

The Mayor for Ritchot says there could be some merit in moving away from their current ward system. Chris Ewen says to the best of his knowledge, Ritchot has forever been using a ward system…

Early Harvest Results Very Promising

The harvest got underway in the southeast over the weekend with a handful of fields being combined. Brian Dueck of Seine River Seed Farm at Ste. Anne took off a 100 acre field of two-row barley and…

New Recycling Program Coming To Hanover

The Hanover municipality have taken advantage of an annual Waste Reduction and Recycling (WRAR) grant which will help bring a new recycling cart program to residents. Reeve Stan Toews says this new…

Chili Cook Off Winners Have Won Before

The winners of the Canadian Chili Cook Off finals over the weekend at the Kleefeld Honey Festival are not new to winning. Gord Meneer, a spokesperson for the festival, which hosts the cook off, tells…
2017 08 la b fire

Fire Destroys Baler

A baler was destroyed by fire Monday night in the RM of La Broquerie. Fire Captain Darren Dundas says they got the alarm just after 9:00 p.m. for a field located five miles south of La Broquerie and…

Crash Slows Traffic In Mitchell

Steinbach emergency crews were called to a two vehicle crash in Mitchell Monday afternoon. The call came down shortly before three o'clock. Fire Chief Kel Toews says one of the vehicles was coming…

Police Suspect Alcohol A Factor In Motorcycle Collision In Steinbach

RCMP have released a little more information regarding a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Steinbach Friday night. It happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Mckenzie Avenue at the intersection…

Stuartburn Gets Funding For Vita Lagoon Upgrade

The RM of Stuartburn has received some significant government grants to help upgrade the Vita lagoon. Chief Administrative Officer Lucie Maynard explains that one of their three lagoon cells has been…

Hylife Centre Scheduled For Repairs

The Hylife Centre in La Broquerie is slated for repairs. Reeve Lewis Weiss says the first part of the repairs includes general maintenance to the ice plant. He notes after a certain number of hours…

Seine/Rat River Conservation District Looking For Water Retention Areas

The District Manager of the Seine/Rat River Conservation District is pleased to see more municipalities are paying to have Lidar scans done. Lidar stands for light detection and ranging and is a…
rcmp hat

Police Request Tips On Incidents In Steinbach, Mitchell And RM of Ste. Anne

Steinbach RCMP are asking for tips regarding several incidents in recent weeks. A bike trailer/stroller was stolen from a residence along Parkview Crescent between August 4th and 10th. Then, between…
rcmp1

Three Domestic Assaults Sunday

Steinbach RCMP report they responded to three domestic assaults on Sunday. The first incident was reported at 12:22 a.m. and is still under investigation. Then at 2:22 a.m. they were called to a…

Horse Entries On Par At Richer Roughstock Rodeo

A Richer Roughstock Rodeo committee member says everything went well with the implementation of a mandatory Coggins test. Marty Pitura says the entry numbers were on par with previous years, noting…

Kleefeld Honey Festival Gaining Momentum

The Kleefeld Honey Festival has seen a complete turn around over the last few years. That according to coordinator Gord Meneer. The Kleefeld Honey Festival is on this weekend and Meneer notes with…

Census Data Shows A High Percentage Of Married People In The Southeast

Recently released data from the 2016 census shows the percentage of people over the age of 15 that are married in the Rural Municipality of Hanover is significantly higher than the national average.…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

Heat Advisory In Effect

Province Hires Consulting Firm To Create P3 Framework For School Construction

Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision On McKenzie

CanFire Challenges Chinese Company In Fireworks Competition

Out Of Town Best Place To View Perseids Meteor Shower

Hanover Getting Finances In Order For Blumenort Fire Hall

Two Vehicle Collision Just North Of Steinbach

Out With the Old, In With The New

Four Headstones Knocked Down In Cemetery Accident

Train Derails North of Dominion City

Youth Job Centers In The Southeast Reporting A Good Year

RCMP Looking For Missing Youth

Boaters Urged To Double Check Safety Equipment

Collision On Highway 52 At Blatz Road - UPDATE

$10,000 Raised At Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day

Richer Roughstock Rodeo Enforcing New Protocol On Swamp Fever

Disaster Funding Assistance Approved For La Broquerie

Dairy Queen CEO Visits Steinbach For Miracle Treat Day

Niverville Receives $1.25 Million For New Well Bank

New Hwy #12 Intersection To Be Identical To The One At Clearsprings

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Southern Health-Santé Sud, QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services will be moving to the Bethesda Primary Care Centre

10 August 2017 9:00 am

Bethesda Primary Care Centre, Steinbach





Summer Arts Day Camp - Disney

14 August 2017 9:00 am - 18 August 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Pioneer Day Camp

14 August 2017 10:00 am - 18 August 2017 4:00 pm

Mennonite Heritage Village, Steinbach





Login