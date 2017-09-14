Niverville Hosts Ninth Annual Recreation And Wellness Showcase

Two teenage boys from the RM of St. Clements have been arrested following multiple incidents of shots being fired early Saturday morning. Shots were fired at a parked vehicle at Birds Hill Park, in…
The cause of a two-vehicle collision two miles south of Steinbach this morning has been determined. Steinbach RCMP says the head on collision between a northbound van and a southbound semi-truck with…
STARS Air Ambulance has transported one patient to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning. The collision occurred shortly before 10 a.m. about two…
The Steinbach Fire Department was called to 23 Appleton Place in Steinbach at 8:15 this morning. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer explains the call initially came in as a fire inside the oven. "It…
A semi-tanker rolled and caught fire around 9:45 Wednesday morning on Highway 1 just east of Richer in front of Geppetto’s. Richer Deputy Fire Chief Don McDougall says both occupants of the tanker…
A semi rolled and caught fire Wednesday morning along the Trans-Canada Highway near Richer. It happened around 9:45 a.m. The incident took place in the eastbound lanes, just east of Richer in front…
There has been a bad accident Wednesday morning on Highway #12 south of Steinbach. A semi has collided with a minivan, It occurred shortly before 10 a.m., two miles south of Steinbach. STARS was…
Statistics Canada reports incomes in Steinbach grew by an average of 16.6 per cent from 2005 to 2015. It says data from the 2016 census shows the median household income in Steinbach is just over…
A research team is in Steinbach for the next few weeks to gather data for a study on the health and fitness of Manitobans aged 30 to 46. Dylan MacKay is a research associate with The Manitoba…
A youth from Steinbach is urging city council to establish a Youth Council. Spencer Teetaert is a Grade 12 student at Steinbach Regional Secondary School and is president of the student council. He…
The Steinbach Fire Department was called out at 3:44 Wednesday morning to a location northeast of the city. Chief Kel Toews explains what happened. "We were called to a small grass fire at the corner…
Environment Canada says the temperature hit 33.3 degrees Tuesday at its Kleefeld weather station. That ties a record set in 1952 in Winnipeg for the hottest September 12th ever recorded in Manitoba.…
School has started and the executive director of the Steinbach Family Resource Centre is doing her best to make sure each child has what they need to succeed this school year. Vicki Olatundun says…
Emergency crews tended to a downed power line on the north side of La Broquerie around 5 p.m. Tuesday. La Broquerie Fire Chief Al Nadeau says the power line was down at the junction of Provincial…
There has been one human case of West Nile virus in Manitoba so far this year and it occurred within the Southern Health region. Dr. Michael Routledge, Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health,…