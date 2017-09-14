Niverville Hosts Ninth Annual Recreation And Wellness Showcase

The ninth annual Niverville Recreation and Wellness Showcase gave Niverville residents a look at this year's fall programming options Tuesday evening.

Niverville Recreation Director Chantel Todd says the event covers both recreation and wellness because the two fit hand in hand. She notes they really rely on the showcase for their fall registration.

"We have all of our ice sports so skating, ringette, hockey, rec hockey and then we have our non-ice sports so our Taekwondo, dance, the arts side and then all of my rec programs here with Niverville recreation and then new this year, we have scouts. Scouts is starting up in a couple weeks here so it is a pretty exciting program."

Todd says in addition to registration there was also a Taekwondo demonstration and a presentation from Prairie Soul Dance Company. She notes many health and wellness groups also had tables set up to answer questions about their services.

Todd says the event is a great way to show people all of the different opportunities and services that are available in Niverville.