The New Snapchat Feature Poses A Safety Concern

A new feature on Snapchat is causing possible reasons for concern.

The new feature is called Snap Map and allows a user to share their location to each person on their friend list at any given time with just one Snap.

RCMP media relations Sergeant Paul Manaigre says it's a concern when someone is potentially sharing their location with hundreds of people.

"You always have the potential for people who want to use these apps in a negative way," notes Sergeant Manaigre. "Anyone online who is hunting for another victim, this could be one tool that could be used to, perhaps, find out where someone resides, and what routes they take to work or to school. If this information is used in the wrong hands, how will they use it?"

Snapchat's website says the Snap Map allows a user to share their location with a friend so they can see where they are and also makes meeting up a cinch.

The Snap Map is activated when a user opts in and is then able to choose from three location sharing options. The first option 'My Friends' allows anyone on a user's friend list to see their location each time a Snap is shared, the 'Select Friends' option allows a user to select which friends they want to share their location information with, and 'Ghost Mode' makes sure no one can see where are you when you load up a Snap.

The Snapchat website also notes when a Snap is shared to 'Our Story' an individual's location is shared no matter their chosen location sharing setting.

"At first it's good when it comes out but then once it's fully explored and everyone knows how it works, oh, wait a minute, now we have some concerns," says Sergeant Manaigre. "The idea, I can understand, was for it to be a very useful and fun tool for teens, kids, and parents. We just have to make sure that it's used in the principle that it was designed for, and not to be used or exploited."

Sergeant Manaigre adds it's best to personally know who you have on your friend list as well as for parents to be aware of what apps and devices their children are using, to make sure they're being safe and smart about their technology use.