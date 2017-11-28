New Municipal Burn Ban Signs Announced

A new term has surfaced in the area of ambulance services in Manitoba. That term is 'geo-posting'. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what this means. "If you go to our 911 centre in Brandon,…
A pedestrian in a scooter was crossing Main Street at Lumber Avenue in Steinbach and was hit by a van traveling east on Main Street shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy fire…
RCMP have released a little more information about a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a country intersection near Quarry Oaks Golf Course. Police say a woman, driving a small sport utility…
Two big milestones were celebrated this past weekend in the Village of St Pierre. This year marked the 140th anniversary of the Catholic Parish and 70 years of St Pierre being an incorporated…
With the help of 42 volunteers, a spokesperson for Operation Red Nose says they were able to give 31 safe rides home during their first weekend of the season. Mariette Kirouac says they were able to…
RCMP report there was a serious collision Sunday evening on the Trans Canada Highway about 10 kilometres east of Richer. A semi collided with a farm tractor. Two people in the tractor sustained…
A driver was picked up in Steinbach over the weekend with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system. RCMP report they stopped a vehicle at 2:19 a.m. and tested the driver. As a result, a…
Steinbach city councillor Jac Siemens has shared a story about the unique history of a cookbook called the Mennonite Treasury of Recipes which was launched in Steinbach in 1961. It was Siemens' turn…
Mayors, Reeves and councillors from across Manitoba are gathered in Brandon for the annual convention of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities which continues through to Wednesday. 900 municipal…
One woman was transported to the hospital by STARS Air Ambulance following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Road 38E and 37N East of Steinbach near the Quarry Oaks Golf Course. The 911…
A prospector and president of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association says southeastern Manitoba is an unexplored territory with huge metal potential. Ken Klyne says underneath the…
This weekend 20 to 30 teams from all over Manitoba are at the T.G. Smith Centre in Steinbach for the Atom Classic hockey tournament. With all the extra traffic downtown, parking could be a bit…
Santa Claus made it to town and he has a candy cane with your name on it. Santa made his first appearance at the Clearspring Mall in Steinbach on Saturday. He says he's heard many gift requests…
The Reeve of Hanover says an engineering error a decade ago is now costing them tens of thousands of dollars. Reeve Stan Toews explains it was about ten years ago when the Kleefeld lagoon was…
The Chair of Southeast Helping Hands says they hope to have the new expansion at least closed in on time for Community Christmas. Hank Klassen notes the first Christmas hampers will be delivered on…