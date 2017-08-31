New Look AT SRSS

People passing by Steinbach Regional Secondary School will notice a bit of a different look to the property. Two portable classrooms that had been in front of the building for several years were moved away Wednesday.

Superintendent Randy Dueck says they had not been needed at SRSS for some time now and the Public Schools Finance Board finally got around to moving them to another location outside the division. He adds the area where those portables had been sitting will be properly landscaped in time for the start of classes next Wednesday.