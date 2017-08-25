New Elevator Announced For SRSS

The construction of a new elevator has been announced for the Steinbach Regional Secondary School.

Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen announced funding for the project Thursday afternoon and Goertzen says accessibility is important in order to give everyone the same opportunities and ensure people can lead their lives the best they can.

"It's such a large school, the SRSS has almost become a city within our city. Like any city, you want to make sure people can move around and get around and get around safely and get around as best as possible. This elevator that is here, I think it's almost 40 years old. Its time has basically expired and doesn't meet any of the things we would expect from a modern-day elevator in terms of size or accessibility. So, it's going to be a significant improvement."

Administrator Brent Giesbrecht says the tender for the project is to be awarded soon and they hope to see the project started shortly thereafter and completed before Christmas. He notes the location for the new elevator, which will be in front of the black office in the old portion of the school, was chosen by the architects due to ease of construction.

Giesbrecht adds the old elevator will be decommissioned with the main floor and basement portions turned into a closet for storage and the second-floor space converted into a special needs washroom.

The project is being funded through the planned capital investment by the province of $92.4-million in 2017-18 for public school infrastructure projects, prioritizing the health and safety of students and educators and accommodating growing student enrolment across Manitoba.