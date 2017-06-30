Business Continues To Grow In Marchand

RM of La Broquerie Deputy Reeve Darrell Unger says Marchand has continued to grow over the years and it's good to see businesses continuing to be established in the area.

During a council meeting on Wednesday, property owner Jason Suderman came before council to have a conditional use order approved. Suderman says there used to be a car wash in Woodridge, but it shut down and he saw the benefit of having a car wash and laundromat closer than La Broquerie for residents of the area would be beneficial. Suderman will turn a property along Provincial Road 210 near the corner of Harel Avenue into a single car wash and laundromat with a small two-story residence attached to the rear of the building.

The conditional use was approved by the RM of La Broquerie.