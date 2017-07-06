Need A Ride?

Partnership Of The Manitoba Capital Region is trying to get more motorists involved in carpooling.



Executive Director Colleen Sklar says they have been partnering with a transportation working group, looking at ways to better connect our region. Sklar says together with Green Action Centre, they are launching a Ride Shark program.

"That is a way for people to match up destinations that they are going and look for rides," explains Sklar. "And it doesn't just work on those commuting to Winnipeg and back, it works to move us around the region."

Sklar says it is very easy to use the program and can be accessed through the website of Partnership Of The Manitoba Capital Region. She hopes to have it up and running for the start of the school year.

"What we're hoping to do is to connect the entire region," she says. "The folks looking for a ride can match up with those that are offering a ride and really start to get us around in different ways."

According to Sklar, the program will target 17 municipalities around Winnipeg, including such places as Steinbach, Hanover, Ste.Anne and Niverville. She says the goal is for this program to eventually cover the entire province. Sklar says participation in this program will contribute to promoting ways to reduce greenhouse gases.

Signing up is free and Sklar says they will be looking to add as many commuters as possible. Not only is it for those travelling to and from work, but Sklar says it is for anybody needing to get around. Students, seniors and those without vehicle access will be able to take advantage of the program's many services and find ways to get to work, class, social gatherings, recreational activities and appointments.