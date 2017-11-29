Municipalities Given Three Weeks To Decide On Marijuana

Manitoba municipal leaders learned Tuesday they have less than one month to decide whether to allow sales of marijuana in their jurisdictions.

During their annual Association of Manitoba Municipalities convention, taking place this week in Brandon, they were advised they have until December 22nd to notify the provincial government of their decision. The province's plan gives municipalities the final say to decide on behalf of their constituents whether to allow pot retailers to operate in their communities. It also gives municipalities the power to regulate local retail sales including decisions such as where the outlets can be located and what to do with tax revenues from marijuana sales.



Some mayors expressed shock at the short timeline to make a decision noting they have only two more council meetings between now and the deadline.