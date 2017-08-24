Moving Week For Two Medical Clinics In Steinbach

This is a big week for two medical facilities in Steinbach. The QuickCare Clinic and the Steinbach Family Medical Centre are moving to the new Bethesda Primary Care Centre at 381 Stonebridge Crossing. The QuickCare Clinic at Clearspring Centre has been closed since 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and will re-open Friday at the new location. Karen Ilchyna, Regional Director of Primary Health Care for Southern Health, says the move has been carefully planned out.

"We were strategic in planning because Steinbach Family Medical is also moving at the end of this week. We wanted to have the QuickCare Clinic open on Friday because Steinbach Family Medical will be closed on Friday. So we wanted to be able to coordinate things so that there were services for residents in the community."

Ilchyna says, in addition to the QuickCare clinic moving from the mall, Clearspring Community Health Services is also making the move, which includes mental health providers, the chronic disease team and the Steinbach 'My Health' team. Furthermore, she says the midwifery team and two other community mental health workers will move to the new Primary Care Centre from the Southern Health Building at 365 Reimer Avenue.

Ilchyna says this is a very exciting time for them.

"The building is looking fabulous and we're trying to coordinate doing work a little bit differently with the clinic rooms and interview rooms and our setup for our desk area being different than we're accustomed to. But these are very exciting times. Staff are looking forward to this move and being able to provide services at a new location, a brand new spot. It's very exciting."