Movie Crew Looking For 200 Extras In Steinbach

A film crew will be in Steinbach on Monday to shoot scenes for an upcoming movie called How It Ends.

How It Ends is a Netflix feature film starring a few popular actors such as Forest Whitaker, Theo James, and Kat Graham.

In addition to filming in Steinbach, casting directors are also looking to put up to 200 local people in the movie as extras and need submissions by Monday. The casting call states they are looking for 60 people with cars and 140 without cars.

For more information click here.