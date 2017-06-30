Most Stores Closed Saturday

A spokesperson for Steinbach Chamber of Commerce says we can expect a quiet day for retail on Saturday.

July 1st is a statutory or general holiday in Manitoba. Dolly Doerksen, Executive Assistant with Steinbach Chamber of Commerce says that means for the most part businesses will be closed on Saturday. And because the holiday falls on the weekend this year, Doerksen says for businesses that are typically closed on Saturdays, many of them will probably also be closed on Monday, July 3rd.

According to Doerksen, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores will be open on July 1st. Shoppers Drug Mart will be open from 8 am to midnight.

Meanwhile, the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Course will be open on July 1st, while the Steinbach Aquatic Centre will have public swim sessions from 11 am to 2 pm and then again from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Jake Epp Library will be closed on July 1st thru 3rd.