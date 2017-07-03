Mosquitoes Missing In Action

The familiar sounds of buzzing mosquitoes seem to be missing so far this summer in southern Manitoba.

Russ Dyck is Head of Parks and Recreation for Steinbach. He says the cooler spring and relatively low moisture levels contributed to fewer mosquitoes hatching. And with the lack of standing water right now, Dyck says that is contributing to their late arrival. He says, however, it isn't that unusual for mosquitoes to be missing in action until July.

Meanwhile, the latest trap counts for the week of June 11th showed an average of two mosquitoes per trap in Steinbach. Compare that to peak weeks in years past when there have been literally hundreds of mosquitoes per trap.

According to the province, there was one Culex Tarsalis mosquito trapped within the Southern Health region during the week of June 11th. Those are the mosquitoes capable of carrying West Nile Virus.



Dyck says city staff has been out since the beginning of May monitoring standing water and applying larvicide as required.