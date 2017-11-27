More Info On Saturday Collision

RCMP have released a little more information about a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a country intersection near Quarry Oaks Golf Course.

Police say a woman, driving a small sport utility vehicle, proceeded from a stop sign when it was unsafe to do so and was t-boned by a large SUV. The woman in the small SUV, who is from Steinbach, was airlifted to the Health Sciences Centre by STARS. Investigators say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Four people in the other vehicle were not hurt.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Road 38E and Road 37N.

