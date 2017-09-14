Mitchell Tenants Forced Out Of Their Homes

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Council for the Rural Municipality of Hanover has set a deadline by when tenants need to move out of three homes along Peters Lane in Mitchell.

Last month, council denied a request by Boyd Penner to rezone a portion of Peters Lane. Penner owns three subdivided duplex lots along Peters Lane. Five years ago, Penner obtained permits for the structures but the permits indicated the basements were unfinished. Administration said that after being unable to sell the three units, Penner decided to construct basement suites in each unit for the purpose of rental. Yet, no permits were obtained for this construction.

On Wednesday of this week, Hanover council made the decision that by December 31, 2017, all of the tenants must move out of those basement suites. Penner's lawyer had suggested a five-year deadline.

Councillor Henry Funk offered a deadline of June 2018 and that they show compassion on the tenants and not make them move out in winter.

But Councillor Bernie Stahn voiced frustration with the fact that Penner is still collecting rent and as of yet has not been penalized.

"I don't want to reward Boyd," says Stahn. "If they hadn't been caught, they'd still be doing it."

Stahn says right now there is no deterrent to stop this sort of thing, which he calls "absolutely wrong."

Hanover council has asked administration to come up with a recommended penalty to be imposed on Penner who has violated both the municipality's Zoning Bylaw and Building Bylaw.

Meanwhile, once the basement suites are empty, Penner will be forced to convert each home back to a regular duplex.

Hanover Reeve Stan Toews says these tenants have done nothing wrong and yet they are the ones getting the short end of the stick.

Mitchell Homebuilder Denied Rezoning Request

