Mitchell Homebuilder Denied Rezoning Request

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Council for the Rural Municipality of Hanover has denied a request by a homebuilder to rezone a portion of Peters Lane in Mitchell.

Hanover Administration informed Councillors Wednesday that Boyd Penner owns three subdivided duplex lots along Peters Lane. Five years ago, Penner obtained permits for the structures but the permits indicated the basements were unfinished. Administration said that after being unable to sell the three units, Penner decided to construct basement suites in each unit for the purpose of rental. Yet, no permits were obtained for this construction.

After learning what had happened, the municipality offered Penner two choices; either decommission the suites or apply for a rezoning. On Wednesday Penner appeared before Hanover Council requesting his three lots be rezoned from Residential Two-Family Zone to Residential Multi-Family Zone.

Councillor Henry Funk noted as an experienced builder, Penner should have known he needed a permit before constructing the basement suites.

"I don't understand why this was built without a permit," says Funk.

The rezoning request was met by objection from neighbours living along Peters Lane, as well as from the Local Urban District committee of Mitchell. Residents expressed concern over the extra vehicles that now park along their street and how these multi-family rental units, which are often cheaper, don't always create the best neighbours. Several residents suggested their property value would probably decrease because of this "low rental area."

"It's a challenge to drive through there," says Councillor Bernie Stahn.

Representing Penner, Lawyer Marcel Jodoin suggested his client is remorseful for not having applied for the necessary building permits. He requested Penner be allowed to widen his driveways in order to accommodate more vehicles, thus removing some of the parked cars from the street. He also suggested that a fine in the range of $3,000 to $5,000 per unit be appropriate if the rezoning be approved.

Jodoin acknowledged there is a parking issue along Peters Lane but that it is not from the three units belonging to Penner.

"The worst of the parking is in front of those buildings," notes Stahn.

The rezoning request was denied by Council. Reeve Stan Toews notes a similar situation came up recently in Blumenort, only in that circumstance, the applicant made the request prior to construction. Toews notes there too, Council said 'no.'

Hanover's Planning Committee is now left to decide what will happen to the tenants now living in illegal basement suites. Jodoin has requested five years to deal with the removal of the tenants.

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

More Local News

Mitchell Homebuilder Denied Rezoning Request

Council for the Rural Municipality of Hanover has denied a request by a homebuilder to rezone a portion of Peters Lane in Mitchell. Hanover Administration informed Councillors Wednesday that Boyd…

Steinbach Fire Departments Encourages Firefighters From California

Three Firefighters For Christ members from California have been in Steinbach this week. Kallen Hiebert is the president of Firefighters For Christ Manitoba. Hiebert says it was a full week of…

Not Your Typical Park

The Mayor of Steinbach says the city has received very positive feedback concerning the Hampton Village Park. The park is located near Clearspring Middle School, off Wyndham Estate Drive. It is an…

Stolen Sport Quads Show Up In Steinbach

Steinbach RCMP are seeking tips on a pair of all terrain vehicles located Tuesday in Steinbach. The sport quads were found in the Hampton Village Park behind Wyndham Estates Drive. One was reported…

QuickCare Clinic Opens Today At Bethesda Primary Care Centre

The QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services office will open at 9:00 a.m. Friday in the new Bethesda Primary Care Centre at 381 Stonebridge Crossing in Steinbach. They have spent the past two…

New Elevator Announced For SRSS

The construction of a new elevator has been announced for the Steinbach Regional Secondary School. Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen announced funding for the project Thursday afternoon and Goertzen says…

Moving Week For Two Medical Clinics In Steinbach

This is a big week for two medical facilities in Steinbach. The QuickCare Clinic and the Steinbach Family Medical Centre are moving to the new Bethesda Primary Care Centre at 381 Stonebridge…

Practice Fire Safety This Harvest

The Fire Chief for Hanover says with the very dry summer, the fire danger this harvest season is quite high. In fact, Paul Wiebe says the number of grass and brush fires this summer seems above…

Suspect Sought For Fraud Incidents

$3,200 dollars worth of items were stolen from the Staples store in Steinbach last week Friday. RCMP says the Staples store received a call from a male identifying himself as an employee of Steinbach…

Sprague Drops To 0 Degrees Early Thursday Morning

The community of Sprague hit a low of 0 degrees between 7 and 8 Thursday morning. Environment Canada Meteorologist Natalie Hasell says though it was a very cool night in southeastern Manitoba, it was…

Alcohol Suspected In Grunthal Rollover

RCMP say alcohol is suspected in a single vehicle crash Thursday night just north of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says the Grunthal Fire Department was called out to a location on…

Campers Get A Taste Of Vocational Trades

A vocational camp for students going into Grade 6 is happening this week at Steinbach Regional Secondary School. 555 Careers Summer Camp spokesperson Darcy Steiner says there are 67 campers this year…

Drought Leading To Early Silage Corn Harvest

Marc Hutlet Seeds held a last minute crop tour and meeting with Grunthal area farmers Wednesday morning to discuss silage corn and the drought issues they have been experiencing this year. Marcus…

Meals On Wheels Serves Around 5,000 Meals Every Year

Meals on Wheels put on by Serving Seniors Incorporated provides approximately 5,000 meals to local seniors every year. That according to Carrie Bilawchuk the Community Resource Coordinator for…

Fiery Ride

Flames could be seen shooting out of a Penner International semi Wednesday over the lunch hour in Steinbach. The truck was headed south along Highway 12 before turning down the service road in front…

Loewen Boulevard Reopened

Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has reopened. The road closed between Old Tom Road and Hirschfeld Road on Monday as work commenced to replace the bridge decking. Read More:Part Of Loewen Boulevard…

House Fire Started From Burning Candle

A burning candle left unattended is what caused a house fire southwest of Kleefeld Tuesday afternoon. John Schroeder is District Fire Chief for Kleefeld. Schroeder explains a homeowner living along…

BMX Track Opens In Steinbach

A new BMX track is now officially open in Steinbach. A grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon at A.D. Penner Park. Russ Dyck with Steinbach Parks and Recreation says the nine hundred foot long…

RCMP Seeking Help Regarding Multiple Thefts

On August fourth Steinbach RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residence on road 33N on the R.M. of LaBroquerie. The Suspects entered the garage through the back door and took a white 2008…
2017 08 kelvin

Goertzen Waiting For Details On Private Niverville Health Clinic

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen is being cautious in responding to the announcement last week of a private diagnostic clinic in Niverville that would offer services like MRI scans. Goertzen says he…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login