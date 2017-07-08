Mitchell Family Fun Day Kicks Off With Pancake Breakfast

Grant Will Help With Road Upgrade In La Broquerie Manitoba Highways has awarded the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie a $180,000 50/50 cost-share grant. Reeve Lewis Weiss says the municipality applied for the grant on behalf of La Broquerie Lumber…

'Canada 150 And Me' Experience Positive For Steinbach Teen After attending Canada 150 and Me in Ottawa, a local teen says he feels connecting with other youth is the biggest factor to bring about change. Spencer Teetaert left for Ottawa on June 24 and…

Ted Falk Hosts Foreign Ambassadors In Provencher Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk hosted representatives from Guyana, Bolivia, and the Philippines for two days earlier this week. Falk says he was excited to welcome Her Excellency Petronila…

Steinbach Approves Parking Ticket Appeal System Steinbach city council has given third and final reading to its Administrative Penalty Bylaw. This is the bylaw that handles infractions of the city's parking and traffic bylaws. The province has…

City Crews Become Lumberjacks Steinbach Parks and Recreation staff took on the role of lumberjacks Thursday afternoon along Brandt Street. Russ Dyck heads the city's Parks and Rec Department. He says they became aware of some…

Show Me The Money Steinbach city council this week decided not to extend the deadline by when government funding needed to be in place for a Performing Arts Centre. But, getting to this point has come at a cost. The…

A Flurry Of Activity To Commence While Bipole III Project Continues In Southeast There will be a flurry of activity for the Bipole III project along Provincial Road 206 just north of Randolph in about a week's time. Manitoba Hydro public affairs officer Bruce Owen says crews have…

Need A Ride? Partnership Of The Manitoba Capital Region is trying to get more motorists involved in carpooling. Executive Director Colleen Sklar says they have been partnering with a transportation working group,…

Soup's On Expanding School Lunch Program Outside Of Steinbach Joy Neufeld of Soup's On says they have run the lunch program in Steinbach for many years and they are now planning on expanding it into the rural areas. Joy Neufeld serves a hot dog at the Taste Of…

Secondary Water Supply Plan Heads To Municipal Board A Local Improvement Plan for a supplementary water supply system for Steinbach is now before the Municipal Board. Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen says a secondary water supply is a really important…

RCMP Seek Information Regarding Vehicle Theft In St. Adolphe St. Pierre RCMP are seeking information regarding a stolen vehicle in St. Adolphe. RCMP says they received several complaints in the early hours of Wednesday, June 28th regarding two individuals…

City Council Decision Fuels Disappointment "There was great disappointment among the people that have worked so very hard for years to bring this to reality." That was the reaction of Eleanor Gingerich after hearing Steinbach City Council's…

St. Pierre's New Splash Pad A Hot Spot In Town This Week It's a hot day here in the southeast with the temperature peaking at 28 degrees with the humidex making it feel even higher. St. Pierre's new frog themed splash pad recently opened this past Saturday…

City Council Nixes Performing Arts Centre Plan Steinbach City Council has decided against extending its June 30th deadline regarding the future of a proposed Performing Arts Centre. Funding lapsed June 30th after there was no word on $15 million…