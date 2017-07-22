Missing Man Found Dead

Ritchot Mayor Says New Council Will "Get Along Great" The new Mayor of Ritchot says he was blown away by the support he felt in Wednesday's by-election. Chris Ewen of Ile des Chenes took 742 votes, beating his closest competitor, who happened to be…

Work At Imperial Oil Site Only 30% Complete Imperial Oil crews continue digging deeper and deeper at the corner of Main Street and Kroeker Avenue. This is the site of the former Imperial Oil petroleum bulk plant and distribution facility and…

One Case Of Lyme Disease Reported In Steinbach Area A doctor with Southern Health says they have had one reported case of Lyme disease so far this year. Dr. Michael Routledge says the single case was reported in the Steinbach area, adding there were…

Tache Construction Mirrors 2016 The Mayor of Tache says construction in the municipality slowed during the second quarter. Robert Rivard says through the first three months of 2017 they had issued a lot more building permits than…

Hanover Housing Starts On Par With 2016 The Planning Manager for the Rural Municipality of Hanover says building activity has picked up a little from last year. Jeremy Neufeld reports in the first half of 2017 they issued 176 permits worth…

Marchand Rodeo Canceled This Weekend The Marchand Rodeo has been canceled for this weekend. Marchand Community Club president Tyler Wiens says the Manitoba Ranch Rodeo Association implemented a mandatory blood test, called A Coggins…

Niverville Petition With 500 Signatures Presented To Town Council A group of Niverville residents presented a petition with 500 signatures to Town Council on Tuesday calling for a study to determine if an independent police service would be feasible for Niverville.…

Ewen Victorious In Ritchot Voters in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot have elected a new Mayor. A by-election was held Wednesday and Chris Ewen took 742 votes (39%). Former Mayor Jackie Hunt finished second with 650 (34%). In…

Parking Fines To More Than Double In Steinbach Parking fines in Steinbach are going up. Councillor Cari Penner says city council this week received a report on the matter from the administration. She notes the current fine of $15 hadn't been…

Goertzen Corrects Rumour On Health Care Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says it's not so. He is referring to rumours swirling on social media regarding women who are having a baby in hospital. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen"There was a…

Next Step For Niverville High School Generating Excitement The location of the new $21-million Niverville High School will be just west of the current Centennial Arena in Niverville and future $16.5-million multiplex. Gord Daman helped facilitate…

Large Tree Snaps In Wednesday Storm A strong wind gust over the lunch hour caused a power outage Wednesday for a couple of homes along Elm Avenue in Steinbach. Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner says they were called to 287 Elm…

Site Announced For New Niverville High School A new high school in Niverville will be built west of the tracks, just west of the Niverville Arena. The Hanover School Division made the announcement Wednesday morning. The HSD is pleased to…

No Injuries In Van And Bags Of Insulation Collision The Ste. Anne Fire Department was called to a collision on Wednesday. On Provincial Road 207 near Road 38E a van collided with bags of insulation which fell off a flat deck delivery truck. There were…