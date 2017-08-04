Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Last Seen On Balmoral Street

Oakbank RCMP were alerted to a missing teen at 8:30 a.m. this past Monday.

RCMP say 16-year-old Dakota Hunter was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday on Balmoral Street in Winnipeg.

Hunter is described as aboriginal, 5'8" tall, 140 pounds, brown eyes, long brown hair, and a red birthmark on the front of her neck. She was last seen wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt, black capri pants, sandals, and carrying a black backpack.

RCMP add Hunter is known to frequent locations around the University of Winnipeg and The Forks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).